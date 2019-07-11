Work Has Commenced on Reis and Kuhls Road Intersection Upgrade

Toowoomba Regional Council has begun construction on the Reis and Kuhls Road Intersection Upgrade Project at Highfields with completion expected by November 2019 (weather permitting).

TRC Chair of Infrastructure Committee, Cr Carol Taylor said the $610,000 upgrade project would provide improved safety through the construction of a new roundabout, road lighting and better pedestrian access including new concrete footpaths and kerb ramp crossings.

“The upgrade will provide safer traffic access to the recently upgraded Highfields Sport and Recreation Park and future development in the northern area of Highfields,” Cr Taylor said. .

“The upgrade will involve a full temporary closure of Kuhls Road between Reis Road and Barracks from Tuesday 23 July, 2019 for the duration of the works.

“Council has engaged with relevant stakeholders and planned the full temporary closure of the Kuhls Road to commence so as not to inconvenience a major sporting event being held at the facility.”

Cr Taylor said that during the construction period, traffic management and detours will be in place for the safety of crews and motorists.

For more info please head HERE.

