Work Progressing On Upper Dawson Road

Reconstruction works are well underway between King Street and Brecknell Street.

Councillor Tony Williams, Chair of Council’s Infrastructure Committee, said that the works were certainly needed, and that he is grateful for residents’ patience while they are ongoing.

“The work being undertaken includes the installation of a stormwater pipe and manholes as well as subsoil drainage, the construction of a kerb and channel as well as a concrete footpath and road pavement, and a new asphalt seal,” said Cr Williams.

“We have been striving to undertake the works quickly and maintain use of the road when possible, however we do understand that it has caused some inconvenience, and we want to thank residents for bearing with us throughout.

“The works are progressing on schedule, and when the current works are complete we will move on to upgrading the section between Brecknell Street and Spencer Street, before moving on to the section from Prospect Street to Parnell Street.”

Divisional Councillor Drew Wickerson said he understands that a number of residents of Upper Dawson Road are awaiting the outcome of a petition that was tabled earlier this year detailing some road safety concerns.

“I want to assure residents that their concerns are being taken seriously,” said Cr Wickerson

“Council Officers have launched an investigation into the items raised within the petition, and we have also commenced a corridor study of Upper Dawson Road to investigate capacity and access along the road.

“Once the results of these have been brought to the Council table we will have more of an idea of any future steps that need to be undertaken to ensure the safety of Upper Dawson Road.”

For up-to-date information on the works on Upper Dawson Road, you can visit the Works in My Area section of Council's website.