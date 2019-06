A worker has been rescued while another man has died after becoming trapped under landfill in a western Sydney quarry.

Emergency services arrived at the Eastern Creek work site about 12:45pm on Monday, following reports the two men were trapped under landfill.

One man has been taken to Westmead Hospital with abdominal and shoulder injuries, while the other has passed away.

