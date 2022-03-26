Worker Killed In ‘Lifting incident’ At Underground Coal Mine In Central Queensland

Operations have stopped at an underground mine in Central Queensland after a fatal accident.

Emergency services were called to an underground coal operation in Moranbah North about 200 kilometres west of Mackay on Friday, just after 10pm, to reports a worker had been seriously injured during a ‘lifting incident’.

A Police spokesperson said the 65-year-old suffered critical head injuries and consequently died at the scene.

Several Queensland Ambulance crews responded to the call-out, but were stood down after the first unit arrived at the incident.

Mining giant, Anglo American, who manages the mine, released a statement on Saturday confirming that a worker, an employee of a contracting partner, was killed in a “lifting incident”.

Anglo American Chief executive Tyler Mitchelson said they were all saddened by the tragic loss and the company was working to support the colleague’s family.

“We are devastated by the loss of one of our colleagues at Moranbah North Mine, and our thoughts are with their family and friends,” Mr Mitchelson said.

“Our focus is on supporting our colleagues’ family and all those involved in the tragic incident”

Mr Mitchelson confirmed that all mining activities had stopped, and a full investigation would be undertaken into how the incident occurred.

“We have ceased mining activities at Moranbah North and will undertake a full investigation with relevant authorities so we can understand how this incident occurred,” he said.

A minute’s silence will be held at 6pm this evening, at the Moranbah Miners’ Memorial in Moranbah Town Square as a sign of respect and support for the man, his family, friends, and community.

Anglo American owns Moranbah North, an underground longwall operation that produces hard coking coal.

