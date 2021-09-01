Worker Rushed To ICU After Alleged Fall At Blue Ribbon Stockfeeds

A man remains in intensive care at the Royal Brisbane Hospital after falling from the roof of a business in north Rockhampton.

The man aged in his 20’s suffered facial injuries last Thursday at Blue Ribbon Stockfeeds after allegedly falling 6m from a roof at the Park Avenue workplace.

The Central Queensland Briefing

A Queensland Ambulance Service have confirmed that a man in his 20s was treated at the site for injuries before being transferred to Rockhampton Hospital.

The Courier Mail reported that the man was flown to Brisbane the following night in a “serious but stable condition”.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is investigating.

