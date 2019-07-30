Worker Trapped Under Truck At Raymond Terrace

A worker's had a lucky escape after being trapped under a dump truck at Raymond Terrace.

The 29 year old contractor was working underneath the vehicle at the Resource Recovery Park on New Line Road yesterday afternoon.

Police say the truck shifted, causing the jack to give way, leaving the man trapped under one of the wheels.

Emergency services had to use special heavy lifting equipment to free the worker.

He's now recovering in John Hunter Hospital, nursing a broken pelvis.

SafeWork NSW is now investigating the incident.