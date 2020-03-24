We've come up with a few tips that will make you feel a little more at ease, a little more normal and a lot more productive:

1. Wake Up at a Normal Time.

While working from home may seem like the perfect opportunity to sleep in until midday, it's no way to be productive. Waking up a little earlier will make for a much more productive day.

2. Have a Morning Routine.

Whether you savour the morning with a hot cup of coffee or you get your sweat on with an early morning workout, it's important to have a morning routine and stick to it even when times are a little crazy. Get up, get dressed and get going!

3. Designate a Workspace.

One of the big challenges when it comes to working from home is keeping your work and home lives separate. Try to make your workspace comfortable with a good chair, a few decorations, some plants and natural light.

4. Keep Defined Work Hours.

Treat working from home the same way you would working from the office. You wouldn't turn up to the office a couple of hours late and log off an hour early would you? The same goes for working too much, make sure you take a lunch break to get some fresh air, food and water.

5. Limit Distractions.

Turn off the TV and put your phone down. Your brain has enough going on trying to get used to working from home, let yourself concentrate on the task at hand. Just you, your laptop or computer and the radio (Hello Triple M)!

6. Communication is Key.

If you're used to working in an office with your co-workers right next to you ready to answer your questions as soon as you need answers, working from home could be quite a shock to the system! It's important to still communicate with your co-workers while you're all at home. There's plenty of apps out there just for this, try Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Houseparty.

7. Still Stay Social.

As if trying to organise a catch up with friends wasn't hard enough, now it's even harder! The good thing is there are plenty of ways to stay connected to your mates, which is super important while working from home. Your day-to-day life usually involves lots of human interaction, now that you're working from home, staying in touch with your friends through text, skype or phone calls will make you feel a little less isolated and a lot more supported.