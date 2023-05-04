WorkSafe Warns About Crush Injuries, Resulting In Eight Lives Lost In 2022

WorkSafe has warned of the dangers of crush injuries after eight people died in crushing incidents in Victoria last year.

The incidents last year proceeded the death of the first workplace death of 2023 who was crushed between a boom lift and a roof purlin.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

WorkSafe said it accepted 461 claims for crush injuries in 2022, exceeding one claim a day. Three-hundred and forty-one of the incidents involved an injury to the hand or wrist.

Of the claims, manufacturing accounted for the most crush-related injuries,127, while constructed accounted for 87.

Male workers aged 20-39 were the most likely to suffer a crush injury, with labourers, 81, process workers, 29, machine operators, 27, motor mechanics, 20, and truck drivers, 19, the most common occupations.

WorkSafe Executive Director Health and Safety Narelle Beer said workplace crush incidents were often horrific events which resulted in death or life-long consequences.

"There is a wide variety of crush injuries and workplaces where they occur, but the one thing they all have in common is that they are avoidable if the risks are assessed and the right control measures are put in place," Dr Beer said.

"WorkSafe will prosecute any employer who fails to control the risks associated with crush injuries."

In 2022, fines and costs totalling $2,274,284 were imposed by the courts against companies in 39 crush-related WorkSafe prosecutions where workers were killed, injured or put at risk.

Join Broadsheet Editorial Director Katya Wachtel as she chats with some of Melbourne's best culture reporters about the latest in food, drink, art, fashion and more. Subscribe on the LiSTNR app to be the first to hear new episodes as they drop Monday, Wednesday and Friday.