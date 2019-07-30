World Breastfeeding Week Is Almost Upon Us!

It's time to celebrate everything that is breastfeeding!

World Breastfeeding Week will be running from August 1st until August 7th and aims to support, encourage and empower breastfeeding parents around the world.

The Greater Shepparton City Council is tapping into the event and encouraging parents to seek help and professional advice in regards to their breastfeeding journey.

There is a list of free services expectant Shepparton parents can access...

A Breastfeeding Drop-in Service hosted by Council at Riverside Plaza fortnightly on Thursdays. Giving parents the opportunity to access support and guidance from a Maternal and Child Health Nurse.

A Lactation Clinic hosted by Goulburn Valley Health. T he clinic provides a comfortable, environment with couches and recliner chairs, a kitchen to heat up meals and a room for private consultation with lactation consultants. The service is accessible on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

A 24- hour support line from the Australian Breastfeeding Association which offers support and advice from trained volunteer counsellors. To access this parents can call 1800 686 268.

Greater Shepparton's Breastfeeding Project Officer, Kristie Welch says breastfeeding is a difficult task to master which sometimes requires guidance.

"Greater Shepparton is striving to be a breastfeeding friendly city - where parents can find the support they need to successfully breastfeed, and find comfortable places to breastfeed." - Kristie Welch

For more information on support services, follow the link to the website.