World Health Organisation Declare Monkeypox A Global Emergency

The world Health Organisation have officially declared the monkeypox outbreak a global emergency as the disease spreads to over 70 countries.

WHO has labelled the outbreak as a “public health emergency of international concern” in a bid to trigger an international response to the disease.

The organisation hopes the declaration will prompt combined international funding efforts and vaccination collaboration worldwide.

Health experts are urging governments to warn health professionals to approach the disease with caution and to educate the public on how to stay safe amid the outbreak.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The decision was made to declare the global emergency by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus despite the UN health agency’s emergency committee failing to reach a consensus on the matter.

This is the first time the chief of the UN has made such a decision with a majority going against the moving.

Tedros made the announcement via a media briefing in Geneva revealing the health committee voted nine against and six in favour of the global emergency declaration.

“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations,” he said.

Tedros went on to reveal that at least 16,000 cases have been reported across 75 countries with five deaths as a result of the disease.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.