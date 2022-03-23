World Number One Ash Barty Announces Shock Retirement Via Instagram

Australian tennis star Ash Barty has announced her shock retirement from the sport at age 25.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Barty spoke with close friend Casey Dellacqua about her decision to call time on her career.

"I don't have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top level anymore," Barty explained.

"I just know I am absolutely spent. I know physically I have nothing more to give and that for me is success." - Ash Barty

Barty said her decision to retire at the top of her game may come as a shock to many, adding she has given "absolutely everything".

"I've given absolutely everything I can to this beautiful sport of tennis and I'm really happy with that.

"I'm so happy, I'm so ready and I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person that this is right."

"I know that people may not understand it and I'm ok with that."

The 25-year-old made the announcement weeks after winning the Australian Open, tallying three Grand Slam wins including the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021.

"I've had a lot of incredible moments in my career that have been pivotal moments, and Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and an athlete," she said. Post "When you work so hard your whole life for one goal … to be able to win Wimbledon, which was the one true dream that I wanted in tennis, that really changed my perspective. "I just had that gut feeling after Wimbledon and there was just a little part of me that wasn't quite satisfied, that wasn't quite fulfilled. Post "And then came the challenge of the Australian Open and that just feels like my perfect way to celebrate what an amazing journey my tennis career has been." The Ipswich local stepped away from her tennis career in 2014, as she made the transition to cricket by competing for Brisbane Heat in the WBBL. Three years later she returned to the world stage and won her first ever singles title at Roland Garros. Barty will undoubtedly go down as one of the sport's most inspirational and groundbreaking stars.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.