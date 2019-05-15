World Rafting Championships Taking Over Tully This Week

Our northern neighbours in Tully are hosting the World Rafting Championships this week, and the to-do list is long!

Tame the Tully has seen over 300 of the world’s best rafters travelling to the Cassowary Coast for a chance to become the ‘best of the best’.

Held over 8 days from 13- 20 May, teams from 30 countries are competing through a combination of disciplines that include sprints, head to head, slalom and downriver.

Locals and visitors are making the most of the spectator buses which are taking them to and from the Tully River for the action.

Off the water though, there's parades, tours, kids entertainment, and heaps more to enjoy across the week.

It all wraps up on Monday and for the full entertainment run down you can check out this link.