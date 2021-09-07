Worst Streets For Parking Infringements In Cairns Have Been Revealed

The worst five streets for parking infringements in Cairns has been revealed with parking inspectors issuing a massive 44,340 fines in the past year.

Following a short three-month hiatus last year, parking inspectors have made up for lost time issuing a massive 44,340 fines over the past year.

Recent data reveals that inspectors have raised $2.8 million in revenue during the 2020-2021 financial year.

This number jumped dramatically from the previous year's effort of just $1.6 million.

While we've seen a massive spike in infringements over the past year despite the three-month freeze, it has also been revealed which streets have copped the most fines.

Lake Street copped the most infringements over the past year with a whopping 7608 fines issued, adding up to $483,944.

Grafton Street wasn't too far behind with 6322 fines issued, adding up to $391,833, Abbott Street was third with 5355 fines adding up to $342,260 while Sheridan Street received 4825 infringements worth $307,165 and McLeod Street saw 3576 fines worth $223,792.

These five streets alone contributed $1.7 million towards the overall annual revenue.

Adding to the spike in infringements is the increased fines for staying in a park too long or failing to pay and display tickets which has now risen from $48. back in 2017 to $63 in 2021.

