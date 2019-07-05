WATCH: Armed Robber Smashed With Bar Stool And Pot Plant At Mermaid Beach Tavern

PICTURED: The moment before the would-be robber was hit by a stool

A Mermaid Beach tavern's been held up at by a man wielding a machete before a worker and patron got the better of him.

The armed robber threatened a staff member shortly before 1am on Friday, but as she went to get him money from the till, a pub-goer smashed him over the head with a stool.

"He's used a poker machine bar stool to protect himself, and at one stage he's also thrown a pot plant at the offender," said Acting Senior Sergeant Dane Sheraton.

"It's not something we encourage, but I think it was very much a spur-of-the-moment and reflex action by him.

"It's very courageous by him and I think he should be commended for his actions."

Watch the wild incident caught on CCTV here:

The offender however did manage to grab some money and take off through the back door, dropping his weapon on the way.

The female worker and male patron gave chase and managed to snatch the money back off him, before the thief then ran off empty handed.

Neither the employee or the patron was physically injured during the incident.

The man is described as aged between 45 to 50 years, Caucasian, large build, balding with brown hair shaven, large nose and Australian accent. He was wearing a black hooded jumper, black track pants and a black balaclava.