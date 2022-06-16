Would You Let Jason Horne-Francis Walk?

Things seem to be amiss with Jason Horne-Francis at North Melbourne. The Midweek Rub boys discussed if they would consider trading the No.1 draft pick if he wanted out at the end of the season.

Wayne Carey thinks it can still be a "win-win" for both parties if they can facilitate a good trade for Horne-Francis back to his home state.

“It’s a very good question, it’s a hard question…”

LISTEN HERE:

“If someone really wants to leave that badly, you can’t keep them against their will. Because you’re not going to get the best out of them even if they do stay.”

Dale Thomas & Leigh Montagna want North to look as why a young star is unhappy and reflect on the environment they have created.