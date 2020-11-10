Wrap Your Chops Around This VB Advent Calendar This Christmas!

What better way to celebrate the end of what can only be described as a shocking year, than with a VB advent calendar?

Complete with 24 cans of liquid gold, 24 VB stubbies in a Chrissie themed case, you could be kicking back, sipping on a cold one everyday in the lead up to our favourite day of the year.

Obviously, advent calendars are supposed to include some element of surprise but apparently, the VB advent calendar was developed for people who know what they're after.

After 5 years worth of history, jam-packed into one crazy year, I think it's safe to say we deserve 24 days of something safe and familiar.

Marketing Director of Victoria Bitter told Boss Hunting "This year has been hard work... We hope the VB Advent Calendar spreads some festive cheer to loyal VB fans in the lead up to Christmas."

If you're wanting to get your hands on your very own VB calendar, follow the link through 'Boozebud' and place your order! If you're wanting to grab one for a mate, then package is delivered directly to your doorstep and can include a personalised note!

Merry Christmas and cheers to 2021!

