Wreckage Of Light Plane Discovered In Victoria Bushland

A 42-year-old man has died in a light plane crash in north east Victoria over the weekend.

The plane’s wreckage was discovered by Air Wing at around 10AM with police confirming the news on Monday afternoon.

Due to the difficult location, police are working with the Police Search Squad and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services to reach the wreckage.

Victoria Police have teamed up with the Australian Transport Bureau to investigate what caused the crash.

The body of a 42-year-old man was located inside the wreckage and is confirmed to be the only person on board at the time of the crash.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash after a plane which took off from Mount Beauty Airport on Sunday failed to arrive at its destination.

Investigations are ongoing.

