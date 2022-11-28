Mars, Snickers, Milky Way To 'Go Green" With New Recyclable Paper-Based Packaging

One of Australia’s leading snacks and treats brand has announced a world-first paper-based packaging which is set to eliminate 360 tonnes of plastic.

Mars Wrigley Australia announced on Tuesday that all Australian made chocolate bars will be packaged in materials that can be recycled via traditions kerbside recycling.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

From April 2023, MARS BAR®, SNICKERS® and MILKY WAY® will be packaged in the paper-based packaging.

Once the transition to the new packaging is Mars Wrigley is set to eliminate more than 360 tonnes of plastic from its value chain contributing to its aim of creating a circular economy and achieving the 2025 national packaging targets.

Supplied/Mars Wrigley Australia

The new sustainably sourced paper-based packaging is a result of extensive R&D trials and locally driven innovation from Mars Wrigley’s manufacturing site in Ballarat.

General Manager of Mars Wrigley Australia Andrew Leakey said transition “marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey”.

“Mars’ ongoing investment in local R&D has allowed us to be agile and create solutions that have a positive impact on our environment, meet our stringent quality and food safety standards but are also convenient for our consumers to recycle via kerbside recycling.

“This was crucially important for us as we wanted to ensure consumers had easy access to recycle our new paper-based packaging.”

“As one of the largest snacks and treats manufacturers in Australia, Mars has a responsibility to reduce our environmental footprint right across our business, including packaging.

“The launch of our new paper-based packaging is a significant step for us towards our local and global packaging targets."

Supplied/Mars Wrigley Australia

From The Monthly and LiSTNR comes The Politics Podcast, a new daily podcast that cuts through the noise and delivers you the in-depth analysis of the moments that defined the day in politics. Hear it on the LiSTNR app.