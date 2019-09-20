Wundowie Iron Festival

Wundowie was the birthplace of WA’s iron ore industry and this unique event celebrates the heritage of the area. On Saturday 12th of October 2019, Wundowie Oval comes to life with iron sculptures, paintings and photography, as well as kids activities, stalls and much more!

The original concept for Wundowie was formed in 1942 following an investigation into the feasibility of establishing an iron and steel industry in WA. The industrial history of Wundowie was born on April 15, 1948, when the completed Wundowie Charcoal Iron and Steel mill was opened. The mill was closed in 1981 after 33 years of operation and Bradken now operate out of the foundry facilities, keeping the link to Wundowie’s commercial heritage alive.

The core feature of this year’s celebrations is the Iron Beast Competition. The Iron Beast is an individual or team effort to build a device, predominantly from iron and steel, propelled by the down force of a 20kg weight. A prize of $ TBA will be awarded for the longest distance traveled in 30 seconds.

Be at Wundowie Oval on Saturday October 12th.