WWE LIVE Australia - Tour Dates Rescheduled

WWE Live in Melbourne & Sydney scheduled to take place on Thursday August 6 & Friday August 7, 2020 has been postponed and rescheduled.

NEW DATES: The Melbourne show will now take place on Thursday July 29, 2021 & the Sydney show on Friday July 30, 2021!

All tickets remain valid for the new show dates.

Ticketholders who cannot attend the new dates should contact Ticketek Australia before May 31, 2020.

WWE fans who hold onto their tickets for the new dates have the chance to win one of 20 Meet & Greets taking place at each show. Go to http://bit.ly/WWELiveAU2021 for more information.

Fans attending WWE Live in Australia will be able to see their favorite WWE Superstars including Drew McIntyre™, Becky Lynch™, Seth Rollins™, Andrade™, AJ Styles™, Murphy™, Charlotte Flair™, AJ Styles™, The Kabuki Warriors™, Bobby Lashley™, Aleister Black™, Ricochet™ and many more*.

*Talent line-up subject to change.

