WWE Live Returns To Aus This October!

Following the monumental WWE Super Show-Down event in 2018 which saw 70,309 fans pack the MCG, WWE LIVE returns to Australia!

Fans attending WWE LIVE will be able to see their favourite WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Finn Balor, Xavier Woods, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Buddy Murphy, Elias, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Kevin Owens, Carmella, Australians Billie Kay and Peyton Royce who are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The IIconics and many more.

Tour Dates:

SYDNEY - Qudos Bank Arena - Monday 21-Oct-19

BRISBANE – Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Tuesday 22-Oct-19

MELBOURNE – Rod Laver Arena - Wednesday 23-Oct-19

Tickets on Sale 10am May 28 at Ticketek

Stay on top of the latest in wrestling from the WWE to the pro scene in Australia with Triple M's Top Rope - subscribe on the App to get every episode, interview and preview of all the big events.

Here's Top Rope's Nashy interviewing Triple M Newsbreaker Seb Costello about his debut in the ring this weekend at Melbourne City Wrestling's 'War To Settle The Score':