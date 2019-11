Get ready for Christmas with a visit to the Wylie Pop Up Shop Day supported by the Wyalkatchem CRC.

There's Jewellery, Tupperware, Cosmetics, Pre Loved Clothing, Plants, Fruit and Vegies and plenty more!

Lunch provided by Wyalkatchem Community Care and the Wylie Men's Shed.

Don't miss it! 12th of December from 10am to 3pm.