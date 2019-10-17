The Fairtrade Fair Is On Again This Weekend!
19th October 10AM-3PM
Fairtrade stallholders from all across NSW will gather this Saturday for the Fairtrade Fair at Wyong Christian School. With a wide range of gifts, homewares, jewellery, toys, and fashion stalls, you can also support local Wyong Shire charities by buying a Christmas tree on the day! Choose a tree, buy a tag, tie it on and pick it up in December when you're ready.
This is a fun day out for all ages with live music, hot food, coffee, petting zoo, jumping castle and plenty of parking.
What: Wyong Fairtrade Fair
When: 19th October 10AM-3PM
Where: Wyong Christian School