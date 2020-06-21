Xavier Campbell Explains How Essendon Found Out A Player Tested Positive

Essendon CEO Xavier Campbell joined the Sunday Rub this afternoon.

He stepped us through exactly how the club found out that Conor McKenna had tested positive and how the club approached the issue.

Campbell also spoke about the prospect of losing a chunk of senior players if they are forced to quarantine for 14 days for coming into contact with McKenna & explained how they are negotiating with the AFL.

LISTEN HERE:

Campbell gave an update on McKenna's well-being after a rollercoaster past six months dealing with home sickness.

He then confirmed that McKenna is physically feeling and has shown no symptoms of Covid.

Earlier this afternoon Andrew Dillon spoke to the Sunday Rub about the potential ramifications for Essendon: