Xavier Ellis Believes Freo Should Prioritise Draft Picks Over Neale Homecoming

AFL journalist Nathan Schmook joined Triple M Perth's breakfast show to discuss the reactions from Lachie Neale's reported trade request to return to Fremantle.

Perth journalist Ryan Daniels revealed the news 24 hours after Brisbane's semi-final loss to the Bulldogs, explaining the situation involving Neale wanting to start a family in Western Australia.

"Who moves on to make way?" Basil Zempilas asked.

Xavier Ellis believes acquiring Neale may not be favourable for the Dockers, who are building a young core midfield.

"I've got an unpopular opinion." Ellis said.

Ellis said by the time Fremantle build towards a premiership side, "Lachie Neale's going to be 33 or 34".

LISTEN HERE:

"They've got the young mids, they need forwards they don't need mids.

"Neale obviously will be a quick fix, a sugar hit."

Ellis argues that the Dockers should focus on securing pick 6 for Adam Cerra (who is in favour of returning home to Victoria) instead of utilising Neale who is approaching the end of his prime years.

Schmook explained that Fremantle believe Neale will help provide stability to the Dockers young core.

"They see him as a player who can come and play four high-quality years." Schmook said.

Neale played 135 games for Fremantle prior to his move to Brisbane.

"Brisbane aren't just going to hand over a two time All-Australian under their watch, a best & fairest, Brownlow medallist - it's going to be hard to get this deal done."

CATCH THE BEST BITS OF TRIPLE M FOOTY HERE: