Xavier Ellis Explains Why Patrick Dangerfield Is Like A Parma Chef At A Bowls Club
On Triple M Footy
Image: Getty/Wikimedia Commons/Tristan Kenney
Xavier Ellis explained why Patrick Dangerfield is like both a Michelin star chef and also a parma chef at a bowlo on Triple M Footy’s pre-game coverage of the Geelong v Collingwood match.
“Patrick Dangerfield when he plays in the midfield is like a Michelin star chef,” Ellis said.
“Top quality, best in the business, as good as you can possibly get... [but] when he goes forward, he’s like a chef at a bowls club cooking a chicken parmigiana.
“Tasty, I like eating them, but it’s not as good as it gets. I think he’s a waste in the forward line.”
