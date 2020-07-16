Xavier Ellis Explains Why Patrick Dangerfield Is Like A Parma Chef At A Bowls Club

Xavier Ellis explained why Patrick Dangerfield is like both a Michelin star chef and also a parma chef at a bowlo on Triple M Footy’s pre-game coverage of the Geelong v Collingwood match.

“Patrick Dangerfield when he plays in the midfield is like a Michelin star chef,” Ellis said.

“Top quality, best in the business, as good as you can possibly get... [but] when he goes forward, he’s like a chef at a bowls club cooking a chicken parmigiana.

“Tasty, I like eating them, but it’s not as good as it gets. I think he’s a waste in the forward line.”

