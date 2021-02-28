Xavier Ellis On The Time Freo Paid For Him To Be A West Coast Player

Xavier Ellis joined the Triple M Perth's Rush Hour to share some insight into the bizarre way he became an Eagle.

Following 86 games and a premiership at Hawthorn, Ellis wanted a change of scenery.

After setting up an interview with Fremantle, with all expenses paid by the club, he switched sides to sign with their cross-town rivals by the end of the day.

While in Perth, Ellis caught up with his old mate and newly appointed Eagles coach Adam Simpson.

"I wandered in, on Fremantle's dollar, intentions to go to Freo and left a West Coast player an hour later."

