Xavier Ellis On The Time Freo Paid For Him To Be A West Coast Player

On Triple M.

Article heading image for Xavier Ellis On The Time Freo Paid For Him To Be A West Coast Player

Xavier Ellis joined the Triple M Perth's Rush Hour to share some insight into the bizarre way he became an Eagle. 

Following 86 games and a premiership at Hawthorn, Ellis wanted a change of scenery. 

After setting up an interview with Fremantle, with all expenses paid by the club, he switched sides to sign with their cross-town rivals by the end of the day.

LISTEN HERE:

While in Perth, Ellis caught up with his old mate and newly appointed Eagles coach Adam Simpson.

"I wandered in, on Fremantle's dollar, intentions to go to Freo and left a West Coast player an hour later." 

Don’t miss a moment of Triple M Perth Rush Hour and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Listnr app! 

28 February 2021

AFL
Xavier Ellis
Triple M Perth
Listen Live!
AFL
Xavier Ellis
Triple M Perth
AFL
Xavier Ellis
Triple M Perth
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs