Xavier Ellis Recalls Getting In Trouble At The Footy With Clarko

Feeling the finals buzz at Triple M Perth, Xavier Ellis shared memories of his teenage self attending a preliminary final in Adelaide with Alastair Clarkson.

Ellis recalled Clarko calling him to ask, "do you want come to Adelaide to watch the prelim, West Coast versus Adelaide?"

An 18-year-old Ellis joined Clarkson in the Adelaide life membership area due to his SANFL connections, and experienced a day to remember!

Ellis describes Clarkson receiving a spray following the Crows' loss, the club president smashing a fold up chair and almost missing out on their flight home!

"We got in two fights, bashed a President of a footy club, beat up a West Coast supporter, drove on the wrong side of the road and almost missed our flight. It was an amazing trip!"