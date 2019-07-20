Xavier Ellis's Story About The Time Campbell Brown Blew Up After Being Bumped From Business Class

Ex-Hawk and Eagle star Xavier Ellis joined the Saturday Rub today and told a ripping young about Campbell Brown blowing up after being bumped from a business class seat in a flight to Perth in their Hawthorn days.

“We got the airport, and it’s finals time, and obviously Hawthorn are ramping it up a bit, they’ve gone from four business class seats to three quarters of the team,” Ellis said.

“The footy manager as you said has gone around to Bud and Rough and all the big dogs are waddling around with their business class tickets, and Browny’s just been handed his.

“He didn’t really look at it, just made the assumption — and he always reminds us that he was an All-Australian — made the assumption he’d be in business.

“But as we were sitting in the Virgin Lounge, he’s sort of had his coffee and looked down and it’s said something like 55J or whatever.”

Ellis said Browny was not happy about the development.

“Browny’s just sort of stood up and you know Browny, he gets those shoulders up around his ears and quite angry, and he just walks up to the front bench at Virgin and says ‘look there’s obviously been a small error here’.

“’I’m Campbell Brown, I’m pretty sure I should be in the business end of the flight.’

“The Virgin lady took her time and went through it and came back to him and said ‘unfortunately Campbell there’s no more seats in the business end, you’ve gotta take that seat’.

“She finished with ‘but you’ve got an emergency exit though, so you’ll be happy with that’… for me who’s a Barry Battler, the emergency exit is like business class!”

Ellis said Brown was boiling about having to sit in cattle class the whole flight.

“He punched his arm rest that hard I thought I was gonna have my Steven May moment before Steven May even had his moment… Browny stuck his neck out like a turtle, and could see straigth down the aisle.

“Brent Renouf was swirling his complimentary orange juice around his glass, and I kid you not, Browny looked at me and said ‘why do I have to sit with the shit players?’.

“That’s what he said to me!”

