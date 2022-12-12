Council Services Christmas & New Year

Council services over Christmas and New Year

Greater Shepparton City Council will close for the holiday period from 3.00pm on Friday 23 December 2022 and will reopen at 8.15am on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

Council’s Customer Service phone and email service will also be closed during this time. For urgent matters, residents can phone (03) 5832 9700 and follow the prompts.

Council’s Customer Service Counter will reopen on Tuesday 3 January at 9am, with opening hours remaining 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Residents are reminded that their bin collection days will remain as normal over the Christmas and New Year period.

Riverlinks

Riverlinks Venues, including the Box Office, will close to the public over the Christmas and New Year break from 3.00pm on Friday 23 December 2022 and reopen at 10.00am on Tuesday 3 January 2023. Ticket sales are still available online during the closure period via riverlinksvenues.com.au

Encore Café will close from 3.00pm on Friday 23 December. It will not reopen in the New Year.

Greater Shepparton Visitor Centre

Open 9.00am to 5.00pm, seven days a week. Closed only on Christmas Day.

Shepparton Sports Stadium

The Shepparton Sports Stadium will be closed from 5.00pm on Wednesday 21 December 2022 and will reopen for casual use at 9.00am on Monday 9 January 2023.

Regular Stadium programming will resume on Monday 16 January 2023. If you have any queries please contact the Stadium Customer Service on (03) 5832 9480.

KidsTown

KidsTown is closed until further notice due to flood damage.

Aquamoves

Aquamoves will be closed on Christmas Day (Sunday 25 December). All other days are as follows:

Saturday 24 December 2022 Christmas Eve Open 7.00am - 4.00pm

Sunday 25 December 2022 Christmas Day CLOSED

Monday 26 December 2022 Boxing Day Open 8.30am - 7.00pm

Tuesday 27 December 2022 Christmas Public Holiday Open 8.30am - 7.00pm

Wednesday 28 December 2022 Normal Trading Hours Open 6.00am - 7.00pm

Thursday 29 December 2022 Normal Trading Hours Open 6.00am - 8.00pm

Friday 30 December 2022 Normal Trading Hours Open 6.00am - 8.00pm

Saturday 31 December 2022 New Year’s Eve Open 7.00am - 4.00pm

Sunday 1 January 2023 New Year’s Day Open 12noon - 7.00pm

Monday 2 January 2023 New Year’s Public Holiday Open 8.30am - 7.00pm

Outdoor Pools – Mooroopna, Tatura and Merrigum

The Mooroopna, Tatura and Merrigum Outdoor Pools will operate as per the table below.

Christmas Eve: 1.00pm - 5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year's Eve: 1.00pm - 5pm

Other Public Holidays: 1.00pm - 7.00pm

Pre School Holidays School Holidays Post School Holidays

Mooroopna 1.00pm – 7.00pm (Monday – Sunday) 1.00pm – 7.00pm (Monday – Sunday) 3.00pm – 7.00pm (Monday – Friday) 1.00pm – 7.00pm (Saturday – Sunday)

Tatura 6.30am – 8.30am (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday) 1.00pm – 7.00pm (Monday – Sunday) 6.30am – 8.30am (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday) 1.00pm – 7.00pm (Monday – Sunday) 6.30am – 8.30am (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday) 3.00pm – 7.00pm (Monday – Friday)

Merrigum 3.30pm – 7.00pm (Monday – Friday) 1.00pm – 7.00pm (Saturday – Sunday) 1.00pm – 7.00pm (Monday – Sunday) 3.30pm – 7.00pm (Monday – Friday) 1.00pm – 7.00pm (Saturday - Sunday)

Please note – If the temperature is forecast to be 24 degrees or below, the outdoor pools will be closed. When the temperature is forecast to be 38 degrees and above, the pool opening hours will be extended. The above hours are subject to change.

For rural outdoor pool enquiries and bookings, phone Council’s Seasonal Outdoor Pools Coordinator on (03) 5832 9700.

Activities in the Park

Activities in the Park’s final activity for 2022 will be on Sunday 18 December, with the program returning on Wednesday 4 January 2023. Get excited and visit the Get Mooving website for more information getmoovingshepparton.com.au

Resource Recovery Centres (RRC) / Landfill

Shepparton RRC

Usual hours: Monday to Saturday 8.00am - 4.15pm, Sunday/Public Holidays: 9.00am - 4.15pm

CLOSED: Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Ardmona RRC

Usual hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 8.00am - 4.15pm, Sunday/Public Holidays: 9.00am - 4.15pm

CLOSED: Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Murchison RRC

Usual hours: Wednesday and Sunday afternoons 1.00pm - 3.45pm

CLOSED: Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Cosgrove Landfill

Usual hours: Monday to Friday 8.00am - 3.00pm, Saturday 9.00am - 11.00am

CLOSED: Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

After Hours Animal Management Service

Council offers an emergency After Hours Ranger Service which operates during the Christmas closure, from 3pm on Friday 23 December 2022 to Tuesday 3 January 2023, to deal with animal management emergencies, including:

• livestock on Council-controlled roads;

• stray dogs;

• dog attacks;

• injured or sick animals; and

• other situations deemed by an authorised officer to be an emergency.

To report an animal emergency, please contact Council on (03) 5832 9700 and press 1.

Non-emergency situations such as reports of uncontained dogs, barking dogs and wandering cats will not be attended to by our after-hours service. Please report non emergencies by calling (03) 5832 9700 when the Council office reopens on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

Shepparton Animal Shelter

The Shepparton Animal Shelter will close at 12pm on Friday 23 December 2022 and reopen at 10.00am on Tuesday 3 January 2023. Shelter staff will continue to care for all animals at the Shelter during this period.

For any Shelter enquiries during this time, please call the After Hours service on (03) 5832 9700. If you have lost your animal or believe your animal may be at the Animal Shelter, please leave your details with the After Hours service.

If your animal is at the Animal Shelter and is microchipped, a Ranger will contact you between Wednesday 28 December and Friday 30 December 2022 to arrange an appointment for collection.

Long Day Care/Kindergarten/Pre-Kindergarten/Family Day Care/Rural Occasional Care

Our Long Day Care and Family Day Care services will be closed from Friday 23 December 2022 and will reopen on Monday 9 January 2023, with children attending from Tuesday 10 January 2023.

Kindergartens, Pre-Kindergarten and Rural Occasional Care will close from Tuesday 20 December 2022 and reopen on Friday 27 January 2023. Please contact individual services for session close and start dates.

For enquires please contact the Early Years department on (03) 5832 9700.

Maternal and Child Health Service

All centres will be closed from 3.00pm on Friday 23 December 2022. From Wednesday 28 December 2022 until Friday 13 January 2023, a reduced service to cater for new babies will be available at:

· Balaclava Road MCH Centre, 205 Balaclava Road, Shepparton

· Riverside Plaza MCH Centre, Shop 21C 8025 GV Highway, Shepparton

· Mooroopna Children and Families Centre (Mooroopna Primary School), enter via Park Street, Mooroopna

For all enquiries please call (03) 5832 9312 between 9.00am and 4.00pm.

Normal services resume on Monday 16 January 2023. Open sessions will not be running until further notice.

You may also contact the 24-hour Maternal and Child Health Line on 132 229.

Greater Shepparton Business Centre

Greater Shepparton Business Centre will close at 3.00pm on Friday 23 December 2022 and will reopen at 8.15am on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

Goulburn Valley Libraries

Goulburn Valley Libraries Branch Libraries, including the Mobile Library, will close at usual closing times on Saturday 24 December 2022. The Administration Centre will close at 5.00pm on Friday 23 December.

Goulburn Valley Libraries will be closed from Sunday 25 to Tuesday 27 December 2022 inclusive, and Sunday 1 to Monday 2 January 2023 inclusive. Our libraries, including the Mobile Library, will operate according to our usual opening hours on all other days.

