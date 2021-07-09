Yackandandah Charging Ahead In Renewable Energy

Yackandandah is one step closer to surviving on clean energy with the town turning on a new community battery and microgrid.

The Totally Renewable Yackandandah Project, which includes 65kW solar panels and a 274kW battery system is anticipated to power up to 40 Yackandandah properties.

Victoria’s first community-owned solar and battery system, the Community Battery received $171,000 funding from the state's New Energy Jobs Fund.

Ben McGowan from Indigo Power who installed the battery said the project has sparked the interest of other regional communities.

"This is the first of many we've got planned, we're are looking to look at other communities going forward to replicate and expand on this model" - Ben McGowan

When launching the project, the Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio applauded the aspirations of the community working with business in working toward a greener future.

“Totally Renewable Yackandandah and Indigo Power are setting a great example with their ambitious targets and work to get Yackandandah on 100 per cent renewable energy by the end of next year.” - Lily D'Ambrosio

The investment into new community-based renewable energy projects not only brings renewable energy to Victoria's regional, but also economic growth.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr