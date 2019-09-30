Yamagen Is Launching Takosu Tuesday In Honour Of World Sake Day!

Yamagen Japanese is throwing a fresh spin on Taco Tuesdays!

In honour of World Sake Day on October 1st, Yamagen will be launching Takosu Tuesday, a unique take on the always popular taco Tuesday, where chefs will fuse the delectable flavours of Tokyo and Mexico, to create a mouth-watering, hybrid taco menu.

Yamagen Japanese are calling on taco enthusiasts to drop by and taste test the experimental creations and are offering a FREE taco for those brave enough to give it a go.

Just some of the enticing creations include...

Salmon, wasabi salsa, yuzu avocado, warm sushi rice, nori and watermelon radish Takosu

Pulled pork, chilli soy glaze, warm sushi rice and nori Takosu

Soft shell crab, jalapeño sasa, iceberg, warm sushi rice and nori Takosu

And of course a vegan option with tofu, king brown mushroom, charred corn, tomato and edamame salsa.

Given its World Sake Day, Yamagen Japanese will also be serving sake tasters to commemorate the international celebration.

So do yourself a favour and drop by Yamagen for Takosu Tuesday at the QT Hotel tomorrow night, we promise you won't regret it!

