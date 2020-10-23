Yambil Street Stage 3 & 4 Works To Commence At The End Of The Year

September saw the conclusion of the Stage 2 works on Yambil Street, paving the way for Council to commence Stage 3 and 4 of the redevelopment project.

Griffith Mayor, Councillor John Dal Broi thanked businesses, shoppers and road users for their patience during Stage 2, which saw the sections between Kooyoo Street and Ulong Street upgraded.

“I would also like to congratulate our staff and contractors for their work, and I am pleased to see how the streetscape is coming together,” said Councillor Dal Broi.

“These upgrades are part of the overall CBD strategy and we aim to provide a quality and functional environment throughout the CBD – I think you can agree we are achieving this outcome with the works completed throughout these initial stages of Yambil Street.

“Now Council is moving forward with Stages 3 and 4, which are set to commence at the end of this year,” he added.

Council staff are currently advising businesses located within the Stage 3 and 4 sections from Ulong Street through to Kookora Street to provide information and answer any questions.

“I would encourage you to stop and have a chat with the staff, clear up any concerns and find out what these next stages mean for your business,” said Councillor Dal Broi.

“Works being undertaken include the replacement and redevelopment of infrastructure and road paving, landscaping including new street trees, additional seating and bins, and new footpaths.”

Director Utilities, Mr Graham Gordon said Council will be conducting an information session for business owners, landlords and any interested community members at 6pm Thursday 29 October, at the Griffith Exies.

“This is a great way to gain a complete understanding of what the upgrades will mean for your business and other users of Yambil Street and staff will be able to answer your questions,” said Mr Gordon.

“RSVPs are essential due to COVID-19 restrictions, so please ensure you have sent through your intention to attend before Monday 26 October.”

Please RSVP to Vini Agostino on 0439 573 671 or email [email protected] by Monday 26 October 2020. Tea and coffee will be available from 6pm to 6.15pm.

