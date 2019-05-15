Yambil Street Works Continue

The revamp of Yambil Street has seen the south side open to traffic and work on the north side in full swing.

Griffith Mayor John Dal Broi welcomed the progress on the street upgrade, which will make Yambil Street one of the premier streets in our CBD.

Cr Dal Broi said the upgrade has been a major project for Council, involving many local tradespeople.

“Aspects include the complete rebuilding of the road and footpaths, drainage improvements and a new pipe network.

“Other works include the installation of new smart street lighting, significant telecommunications work, and also attractive new street furniture and landscaping,” Cr Dal Broi said.

The busy Griffith street has had its challenges during the revamp - ensuring businesses and residents can continue to have access to their properties.

“Council has been very conscious of the need to plan the work schedule so as to ensure the least disruption to all involved and this, together with other unexpected delays, has meant a longer than expected timeframe,” he said.

Access to the road and footpaths is expected by mid-July 2019.

The following traffic management arrangements are currently in place:

• The north side of the street is closed from Jondaryan Avenue to Ulong Street.

• Parallel parking is not available on either side of Yambil Street between Jondaryan Avenue and Kooyoo Street.

• The Exies Club and Community Health parking areas continue to stay open.

Page 2 of 2

• The majority of centre parking bays will remain closed, and will reopen when it is safe to do so.

• Some businesses have parking available at the rear of their premises or on Banna Lane.

• Pedestrian access to the north side of Yambil Street is available from Jondaryan Avenue and Kooyoo Street.

• The construction of the footpath on the south side has meant there is currently limited access for pedestrians.

“We ask that people observe the signs at all times as safety is of paramount importance for all motorists, pedestrians and tradespeople on site,” said Cr Dal Broi.

There has also been significant work to the water main and storm water infrastructure, a majority of which has been completed. Any water disruptions will be communicated through to residents and businesses.