YAPS Meet and Greet is on in Palm Cove this Saturday!

Puppies, food and fun.

25 August 2019

Article heading image for YAPS Meet and Greet is on in Palm Cove this Saturday!

Who doesn't love a day out at Palm Cove?

But this Saturday you can add puppies to the mix and it's GOING TO BE THE BEST DAY EVER. 

Yaps are hosting a Meet and Greet Fundraiser to raise much needed funds to continue the work they do in our community- rehoming little fur babies who need some help finding their forever homes. 

There'll be a $3 sausage sizzle, $5 guessing game jar of kibble, raffle prizes 5 tickets for $10 (prizes drawn at 2:30pm) with a meat tray, slab of Corona's and 2 toy and treat hampers. 

You can also win a $100 Palm Cove Tavern voucher. 

So meet and mingle with the pups, hang out for lunch- all pooches are welcome from 11am. 

 

