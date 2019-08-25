YAPS Meet and Greet is on in Palm Cove this Saturday!

Who doesn't love a day out at Palm Cove?

But this Saturday you can add puppies to the mix and it's GOING TO BE THE BEST DAY EVER.

Yaps are hosting a Meet and Greet Fundraiser to raise much needed funds to continue the work they do in our community- rehoming little fur babies who need some help finding their forever homes.

There'll be a $3 sausage sizzle, $5 guessing game jar of kibble, raffle prizes 5 tickets for $10 (prizes drawn at 2:30pm) with a meat tray, slab of Corona's and 2 toy and treat hampers.

You can also win a $100 Palm Cove Tavern voucher.

So meet and mingle with the pups, hang out for lunch- all pooches are welcome from 11am.