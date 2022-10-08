Yarra Valley Music Festival Cancelled After Heavy Rain Lashes Victoria

Grapevine Gathering has been cancelled as flood warnings remain in place across Victoria.

The iconic Yarra Valley wine and music festival had to pull the plug after wild weather lashed Victoria on Friday, with a month's worth of rain in just one hour.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Grapevine Gathering organisers said surrounding roads were flooded making it unsafe for patrons.

“Overnight we have experienced even more rainfall, and as a result, we, together with the authorities, have deemed Grapevine Gathering Victoria unsafe to go ahead,” they said.

“Whilst the main festival arena is holding up okay, the roads leading into the site as well as the car and bus parking areas are currently underwater, meaning we are unable to safely get cars or buses in and out of the event.

The Kooks, Peking Duck, the Veronicas, and Confidence Man were some of the artists in the festivals line-up.

"Not only is this a devastating blow for all of our beloved pinot pals who were gearing up for a day in the vines," organisers said

"But also, to the local community who will miss out on millions of dollars injected into the region, all our suppliers such as vendors who had already stocked up on food, security, ticketing staff, production teams and more who have been deep in preparation for today's festivities".

