Don't Miss The Last Yarramalong Artisan Market Of The Year!

Don't miss the last Yarramalong Artisan Market for the year! Selling all things hand crafted and home baked, from clothing, soaps, candles, paintings, produce, preserves, plants & more! It'll be a great day out for the whole family with children's activities, art demonstrations, live entertainment, and delicious food & drink.

The Artisan Markets will be on regardless of the weather and it's just a gold coin donation to get in!

What: Yarramalong Artisan Markets

When: 17th November - 10am-3pm

Where: Yarramalong School Community Centre