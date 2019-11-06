Don't Miss The Last Yarramalong Artisan Market Of The Year!
17th November 10AM-3PM
Don't miss the last Yarramalong Artisan Market for the year! Selling all things hand crafted and home baked, from clothing, soaps, candles, paintings, produce, preserves, plants & more! It'll be a great day out for the whole family with children's activities, art demonstrations, live entertainment, and delicious food & drink.
The Artisan Markets will be on regardless of the weather and it's just a gold coin donation to get in!
What: Yarramalong Artisan Markets
When: 17th November - 10am-3pm
Where: Yarramalong School Community Centre