Don't Miss The Last Yarramalong Artisan Market Of The Year!

17th November 10AM-3PM

Article heading image for Don't Miss The Last Yarramalong Artisan Market Of The Year!

Don't miss the last Yarramalong Artisan Market for the year! Selling all things hand crafted and home baked, from clothing, soaps, candles, paintings, produce, preserves, plants & more! It'll be a great day out for the whole family with children's activities, art demonstrations, live entertainment, and delicious food & drink.

The Artisan Markets will be on regardless of the weather and it's just a gold coin donation to get in!

What: Yarramalong Artisan Markets
When: 17th November - 10am-3pm 
Where: Yarramalong School Community Centre

 

Abby Hopkins

6 November 2019

Article by:

Abby Hopkins

