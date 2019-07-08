Yarraman, TRC at Your Service – Yarraman Pop-Up

The Toowoomba Regional Council are encouraging Yarraman residents to pop on down and have a chat at the Yarraman Customer Service pop-up centre at the Yarraman Library on Thursday, 11 July.

Council officers will be on hand to help out with community enquiries at the pop-up centre.

“This is a great opportunity to come along and have a chat to our Council officers on a range of Council subjects,” Cr O’Hara Sullivan said.

“Our staff will be available to answer queries on a range of topics including animal and food licencing, roads and footpath maintenance, water and waste services, rates and wheelie bins.

This new initiative is part of Council’s commitment to improve customer service to our residents throughout our region.

The Yarraman Customer Service Pop-up Centre will be held from 9.30am to 12.00 noon on Thursday 11 July, 2019.

For more information, call us on 131 872 or email info@tr.qld.gov.au.

Full story can be found HERE.

