Yarrawonga Man Charged With Shooting A Pet Cat
Disturbing violent act
A Yarrawonga man has been charged with a criminal offence after allegedly shooting a family pet.
A couple from Barooga were at their Coldwells Road home on April 1 when a car pulled into their driveway around 11pm.
The owner of the home saw a spotlight used prior to the sound of two gunshots near the sheds of the rural property.
Two days later, the couple's cat was found dead as a result of the shooting.
Officers from Murray River Police District's Rural Crime Prevention Team commenced an investigation into the shooting.
A 47-year-old Yarrawonga man was take to Mulwala Police Station on Monday morning following police enquiries.
The man was arrested and charged with shooting on enclosed lands, and unlawfully entering agricultural land and possessing or discharging a gun.
The 47-year-old will face Corowa Local Court on November 11.
