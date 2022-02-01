Yeah Nah! Someone Captured Western Australia In A "Western Australianness" Nutshell
Pure gold
A local marketing agency has produced an "instructional" video about the true essence of being a West Aussie and we are completely on board.
Titled An Introduction to Western Australians & Their Western Australianness, it's 7 or so minutes of West Australian gold!
WATCH:
There's so much to like about it! Clearly written and made by a fellow West Aussie, and not someone from "over east". 😜
Yeah, nah! Well played Block Branding.
