Yeah Nah! Someone Captured Western Australia In A "Western Australianness" Nutshell

A local marketing agency has produced an "instructional" video about the true essence of being a West Aussie and we are completely on board.

Titled An Introduction to Western Australians & Their Western Australianness, it's 7 or so minutes of West Australian gold!

WATCH:

There's so much to like about it! Clearly written and made by a fellow West Aussie, and not someone from "over east". 😜

Yeah, nah! Well played Block Branding.

