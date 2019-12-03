Yes Perth. The Magic Mike Stage Show Is Coming Here Next Year

Fantastic news for lovers of the Magic Mike movies and/or Channing Tatum's work. The "thrilling, sexy, live dance and acrobatic spectacular", Magic Mike Live, is coming to Australia and most importantly, Perth.

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, star of Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, Magic Mike Live is apparently:

"equal parts empowering and exhilarating... (it's) one of the most unique, immersive live-entertainment experiences in the world."

It hits Melbourne next May, and will see itself hit Perth at some stage after that. For people interested here in Perth, you might want to add your name to the waitlist.

For more details on the show.