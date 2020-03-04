A message to those feeling guilty after having a cheeky glass of wine or a cold schooner after a rough day at work: The latest news highlighting the positive affects alcohol may have on your health and longevity.

Take this as you wish, but studies reveal that drinking a couple bevvies increases your life expectancy.

If that isn’t enough to convince you, a team of researchers from Maastricht University Medical Centre in the Netherlands conducted an experiment on 5,000 men and women born between 1916 and 1917.

Long story short, the data from the experiment shows that having a drink will be beneficial for a healthy life in the long term.

For those thinking they can now spend each and every night at the pub, don’t get too excited just yet.

Measurements from the scientific study suggest that anything more than a glass of wine, a standard pouring of a spirit or a half pint of beer might be detrimental to your health.

Every little helps, though, right?

