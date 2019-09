Relive days of yore at the York Medieval Fayre.

Now in its 6th year, the York Medieval Fayre is a huge event featuring swordsmen, knights, weapons displays, snakes, camels, archery, music, stalls and dancing demonstrations including the Mad Tatters Morris dancers.

The parade starts at 2pm followed by the crowning of the King & Queen of the Medieval Fayre. Find out more here

Avon Park

From: 8am-4.30pm

Entry fee payable at gate: $5pp (kids free)

Proceeds to charity.