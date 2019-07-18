"You Bastards Will Know Who We Are On Sunday": The Moment That Infuriated Ricky Stuart Before The 1989 Grand Final

Canberra Coach Ricky Stuart this weekend will be celebrating with his former teammates the 30th anniversary of the Raiders' first Premiership.

The 1989 NSWRL Grand Final between the Ricky's Raiders and the Balmain Tigers, widely considered to be one of the greatest grand finals of all time.

Ricky Stuart told Dobbo exclusively on The Rush Hour that back then they weren't given a single chance to upset Balmain with his team being largely unknown when announced at a pre-grand final function which only lit a fuse for the squad.

The 1989 reunion will also see Mal Meninga and Kevin Walters in the same room at a very pivotal time for the Gold Coast Titans as Dobbo and Ricky Stuart touched on; listen to the full chat below.