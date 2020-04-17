You Can Buy A 51,300 Piece Puzzle - Yes, You Read That Correctly - And It's The Perfect Quarantine Activity

- StuffYou Can Buy A 51,300 Piece Puzzle - Yes, You Read That Correctly - And It's The Perfect Quarantine Activity
We're never leaving the house again
Kodak has released an 51,300 piece puzzle "celebrating the heritage of Kodak and beautiful photography".
The puzzle features 27 wonders from around the world; including Australia's very own Great Barrier Reef. Each photo was taken by a professional photographer, before being digitally enhanced and printed in high quality.
The 27 puzzles - each 1,900 pieces - can be interlocked to create one giant puzzle of approximately 28.5 feet x 6.25 feet.
Don't even pretend you're not excited about this!
We're not really sure if a puzzle this size will keep us sane in isolation, or drive us crazier. Check it out at the Kodak website.
