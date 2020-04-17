You Can Buy A 51,300 Piece Puzzle - Yes, You Read That Correctly - And It's The Perfect Quarantine Activity

Kodak has released an 51,300 piece puzzle "celebrating the heritage of Kodak and beautiful photography".

The puzzle features 27 wonders from around the world; including Australia's very own Great Barrier Reef. Each photo was taken by a professional photographer, before being digitally enhanced and printed in high quality.

The 27 puzzles - each 1,900 pieces - can be interlocked to create one giant puzzle of approximately 28.5 feet x 6.25 feet.

Don't even pretend you're not excited about this!

We're not really sure if a puzzle this size will keep us sane in isolation, or drive us crazier. Check it out at the Kodak website.

