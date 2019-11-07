You Can Have Your Say On The Future Drought Fund!

With NSW farmers currently battling through one of the worst droughts in Australian history, NSW Nationals Senator Perin Davey is attempting to encourage locals who live and farm in the region, to provide some input to the Liberal-Nationals Coalition Governments $3.9 billion Future Drought Fund.

According to Senator Davey, form July 1st 2020, the drought relief fund will offer a generous $100 million in support of various initiatives developed to assist and strengthen the resilience of Australian farms, communities and businesses.

Senator Davey believes the current drought is one of the worst we have seen, however, she does not believe it will be the last.

"...we know that this drought will not be last, which is why we have established a Future Drought Fund to provide a sustainable source of funding for drought resilience works, preparedness and recovery." - Senator Perin Davey

Senator Davey says a draft of the funding plan has been published and is imploring locals to get involved.

“The Department of Agriculture has published a draft funding plan covering the period from 2020 to 2024 and I encourage all those living and working in rural NSW, particularly farmers and industry groups, to read the draft plan and provide feedback.” - Senator Davey

Members of the public who're interested in having their say are invited to attend consultation sessions which will be held throughout rural NSW throughout November, or to provide their feedback through an online consultation platform.

The sessions will be held in major regional centres including Wagga Wagga, Tamworth, Orange, Moree and Dubbo.

If you're interested in taking part in the online consultation platform, follow the link through to the website.

If you missed the show this morning, tune into the full podcast below!