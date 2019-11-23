You Can Now Buy A Personalised Vegemite Care Pack Just In Time For Christmas
A "Mitey" Gift
VEGEMITE
It’s been dubbed the “MITEY Christmas Gift” for everyone this gift-giving season.
Vegemite have released a number of limited edition care packs for you nearest and dearest.
And there’s truly is something for everyone.
You can get a personalised jar for just $10.
For an extra $14.95 you can not only get a personalised jar but also Vegemite socks.
And for those diehard Vegemite fans, there’s the ultimate Aussie care package which includes; Personalised jar, Vegemite socks, Vegemite mug and a pack of Arnott’s Shapes Vegemite & Cheese.