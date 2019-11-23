You Can Now Buy A Personalised Vegemite Care Pack Just In Time For Christmas

It’s been dubbed the “MITEY Christmas Gift” for everyone this gift-giving season.

Vegemite have released a number of limited edition care packs for you nearest and dearest.

And there’s truly is something for everyone.

You can get a personalised jar for just $10.

For an extra $14.95 you can not only get a personalised jar but also Vegemite socks.

And for those diehard Vegemite fans, there’s the ultimate Aussie care package which includes; Personalised jar, Vegemite socks, Vegemite mug and a pack of Arnott’s Shapes Vegemite & Cheese.