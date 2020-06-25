You Can Now Delete Your Netflix History You Sneaky Snake

Guess what all you sneaky people? If you don't want to be embarrassed by what they're watching of Netflix, then you're be wrapped to know rap to know that you'll now be able to delete your history.

You can now delete things from your 'Continue Watching' row or, just completely hide any trace of them.

Buuut, there's a catch. It's currently only available on the Android Netflix app. However, apparently it's set to drop on iOS on June 29. Let's all let out a sigh of relief!

And there's another catch...there's no word when it will drop on the TV app. Hang in there!

So, you can now watch whatever the hell you want without getting judged by onlookers or someone else who shares the account. Happy viewing!

