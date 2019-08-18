You Can Now Get JT's Autobiography For Your Kids

The item that popped up in 2018 Christmas stockings across North Queensland, is now on the wish list for kids too.

It’s been announced that Johnathan Thurston: The Autobiography ⁠is now available in a children’s version.

Pages of the best seller delve into JT’s NRL journey on and off the field as well.

The father of 4 says he hopes the release encourages youngsters to not only read, but to chase their dreams.

JT says that reading to his daughters is a daily routine, and that the one-on-one time is a great way to end each day.

To celebrate Book Week this week, JT is offering 10 signed copies, just keep an eye on the Johnathan Thurston Academy Instagram page for details.

LISTEN TO PRICEY'S BULLYING MESSAGE:

