You can now use 'Pet Parking' at Mt Sheridan Plaza.

Well, isn't this a game changer.

If you take your pet with you everywhere- and need a place to park them for 5 minutes while you run into the shops, this one is for you.

Mt Sheridan Plaza have installed 'Pet Parking' and we are all for it.

Marketing Manger Kay Judd says people were bringing their pets anyway- or some were leaving them in a car, so they thought it would be perfect for owners.

She explains the idea and just what types of animals you can bring along too: